Wild Card Round Tale Of The Tape: Carolina Panthers At New Orleans SaintsThe NFC South rivals meet for the third time this season, this time, with everything on the line.

Wild Card Round Tale Of The Tape: Buffalo Bills At Jacksonville JaguarsThe Bills are in the playoffs for the first time this century but it could be a quick appearance as they face a ferocious Jaguars defense.

Wild Card Round Tale Of The Tape: Atlanta Falcons At Los Angeles RamsThe Falcons are back in the playoffs and hungry to try and avenge last year's Super Bowl loss. They'll have to get through the upstart Rams though.

Wild Card Round Tale Of The Tape: Tennessee Titans At Kansas City ChiefsThe Titans squeaked into the playoffs with a close win over Jacksonville and now face a big test trying to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle SeahawksThe Seahawks need a win against the Cardinals and a Falcons loss in Week 17 in order to make the playoffs.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles RamsThe 49ers will look to close out the season on a five-game winning streak, while the Rams try to keep their positive momentum going as they prepare for the postseason.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver BroncosThe Chiefs have already wrapped up the AFC West title, while the Broncos are ready for the season to be over already.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee TitansThe Titans need to win in order to make the playoffs, while the Jaguars have the No. 3 seed in the AFC locked up.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay BuccaneersThe Saints will try to clinch the NFC South title when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season finale.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh SteelersThe Browns will look to avoid going 0-16 while the Steelers attempt to leapfrog the Patriots for the top seed in the AFC in this Week 17 matchup.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia EaglesThe Eagles have the No. 1 seed locked up while the Cowboys are out of the playoff race as the NFC East rivals prepare for a meaningless Week 17 tilt.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Washington Redskins at New York GiantsThe Redskins and Giants will close out their disappointing seasons with a matchup at MetLife Stadium in Week 17.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: New York Jets at New England PatriotsThe Patriots will look to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win at home over the Jets.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Chicago Bears at Minnesota VikingsThe Vikings are on their way to the playoffs, but first must take on the Bears at home in Week 17.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Buffalo Bills at Miami DolphinsThe Bills will be fighting for their playoff hopes in Week 17 when the travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Houston Texans at Indianapolis ColtsThe Texans and the Colts, both in the basement of the AFC South, will battle it out in Week 17.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore RavensThe Ravens need to take care of business at home against the Bengals in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Week 17 Tale of the Tape: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta FalconsThe Falcons will still be vying for a spot in the playoffs when the Panthers come to town in Week 17.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Oakland Raiders At Philadelphia EaglesThe Raiders hopes for the playoffs are basically gone, but Philly still has homefield advantage throughout the playoffs to play for.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Pittsburgh Steelers At Houston TexansThe Steelers suffered a tough loss against the Patriots, but they have a chance to bounce back this week against the Texans.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Seattle Seahawks At Dallas CowboysThe Seahawks need a win to remain in the playoff race and so do the Cowboys. This should be fun.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: New York Giants At Arizona CardinalsThe Giants and Cardinals are both looking forward to the offseason, but they've got two more games left to play.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Jacksonville Jaguars At San Francisco 49ersThe Jaguars are scary good, but the 49ers haven't lost yet with Jimmy G as their QB. Who gets the win?

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Denver Broncos At Washington RedskinsThe Broncos and Redskins are just looking to finish the season strong to build momentum heading into next year.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Los Angeles Rams At Tennessee TitansThe Rams are coming off an impressive victory over the Seahawks and look to continue their roll against the Titans.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Los Angeles Chargers At New York JetsThe Chargers playoff hopes are dwindling, so they need a win over the Jets to try and keep them alive.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Atlanta Falcons At New Orleans SaintsThe Falcons need a win over the Saints for the second time in three weeks to stay in the playoff hunt.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Buffalo Bills At New England PatriotsThe Patriots are looking to lock up homefield advantage in the playoffs and beating the Bills would go a long way towards that goal.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Miami Dolphins At Kansas City ChiefsThe Chiefs have woken up in the past two weeks and look to continue their roll against the Dolphins at Arrowhead.

Week 16 Tale Of The Tape: Detroit Lions At Cincinnati BengalsThe Lions need a win to remain alive for the playoffs and they'll take on the Bengals to try and get it.