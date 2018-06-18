Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Meek Mill is expected back in court on Monday.

The Philadelphia rapper will once again face the judge he has been trying to remove from his case.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court shot down Mill’s request for another judge. However, he’s expected to keep fighting for a new one.

The current judge sentenced him to prison last year for violating his probation.

Mill spent five months in jail before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered his release.

He’s still fighting to get gun and drugs charges tossed.