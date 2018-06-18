Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ed Rendell announced Monday morning that he is battling Parkinson’s disease.

During a press conference at Pennsylvania Hospital, the former Philadelphia mayor and Pennsylvania governor said he was diagnosed with the disease over three years ago and has been undergoing treatment.

Rendell said he initially went to the doctor after his hands started to shake and having trouble with his balance. He said he was “stunned” when he was diagnosed.

“I never missed a day of work and all of a sudden I had a disease,” said Rendell, adding that his mother also suffered from Parkinson’s.

Rendell says he wanted to make his diagnosis public in an effort for others to get checked out if they are suffering from the same symptoms.

“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It doesn’t have to affect your qualify of life.”

Rendell served as mayor from 1992-2000 and then as governor from 2003-2011.

Parkinson’s is a disorder that affects the central nervous system.