PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the perfect time to cool down at local pools with temperatures soaring.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced the opening of 70-plus indoor and outdoor pools for the summer.
The dates and times for the pools opening are the following:
Tuesday, June 19
Lawncrest Recreation Center (6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111)
Wednesday, June 20
- Awbury Playground (6101 Ardleigh St., 19138)
- Cione Playground (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)
- Feltonville Recreation Center (231 E. Wyoming Ave., 19120)
- Kelly Pool (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)
- Lee Cultural Center (4328 Haverford Ave., 19104)
- Mander Playground (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)
- Max Myers Playground (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)
- Murphy Recreation Center (300 W. Shunk St., 19148)
- Vare Recreation Center (2600 Morris St., 19145)
Thursday, June 21
- Christy Recreation Center (728 S. 55th St., 19143)
- Fox Chase Recreation Center (7901 Ridgeway St., 19111)
- Francisville Playground (1737 Francis St., 19130)
- Hillside Recreation Center (201 Fountain St., 19127)
- Jardel Recreation Center (1400 Cottman Ave., 19111)
- Northern Liberties Recreation Center (321 Fairmount Ave., 19123)
- Pleasant Playground (6720 Boyer St., 19119)
- Vogt Recreation Center (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)
Friday, June 22
- East Poplar Playground (820 N. 8th St., 19123)
- Morris Estate Cultural Center (1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126)
- Ridgway Pool (901 S. Broad St., 19147)
- Samuel Recreation Center (3539 Gaul St., 19134)
Saturday, June 23
- Marian Anderson Recreation Center (740 S. 17th St., 19146)
- Baker Playground (5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131)
- Cobbs Creek Recreation Center (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139)
- Kendrick Recreation Center (5822 Ridge Ave., 19128)
- Lackman Playground (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)
Monday, June 25
- Carousel House Recreation Center (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)
- Gathers Recreation Center (2501 Diamond St., 19121)
- Lincoln Pool (3201 Ryan Ave., 19136)
- Lonnie Young Recreation Center (1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138)
- Mitchell Playground (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)
- Pickett Pool (5700 Wayne Ave., 19144)
- Scanlon Playground (1099 E. Tioga St., 19134)
- Schmidt Playground (113 W. Ontario St., 19140)
Tuesday, June 26
- Barry Playground (1800 Johnston St., 19145)
- Dendy Playground (1501 N. 10th St., 19122)
- Heitzman Recreation Center (2136 Castor Ave., 19134)
- Hunting Park Recreation Center (900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140)
- Jacobs Playground (4500 Linden Ave., 19114)
- James Finnegan Playground (6900 Grovers Ave., 19142)
- Kingsessing Recreation Center (4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143)
- Penrose Playground (1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122)
- Ziehler Playground (200 E. Olney Ave., 19120)
Wednesday, June 27
- 39th & Olive Playground (700 N. 39th St., 19104)
- Athletic Recreation Center (1400 N. 26th St., 19121)
- Amos Playground (1817 N. 16th St., 19121)
- Chew Playground (1800 Washington Ave., 19146)
- Cruz Playground (1431 6th St., 19122)
- Hancock Playground (1401 N. Hancock St., 19122)
- Houseman Recreation Center (5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124)
- Sacks Playground (400 Washington Ave., 19147)
- Simpson Recreation Center (1010 Arrott St., 19124)
- Tustin Playground (5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151)
Thursday, June 28
- 12th & Cambria Playground (2901 N. 12th St., 19133)
- American Legion Playground (6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135)
- Cohocksink Recreation Center (2901 Cedar St., 19134)
- Ford Recreation Center (609 Snyder Ave., 19148)
- M.L. King Recreation Center (2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121)
- Mill Creek Playground (743 N. 48th St., 19139)
- Piccoli Playground (1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124)
- Shepard Recreation Center (5700 Haverford Ave., 19131)
Friday, June 29
- Belfield Recreation Center (2100 W. Chew Ave., 19138)
- C.B. Moore Recreation Center (2551 N. 22nd St., 19132)
- Cherashore Playground (851 W. Olney Ave., 19120)
- F.J. Myers Recreation Center (5800 Chester Ave., 19143)
- McVeigh Recreation Center* (400 E. Ontario St., 19134)
- O’Connor Pool (2601 South St., 19146)
- Shuler Playground (3000 N. 27th St., 19132)
- Stinger Square (1400 S. 32nd St., 19146)
- Waterloo Playground* (2502 N. Howard St., 19133)
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation also notes that the following pools are closed for the season: Bridesburg, Lederer, and Sayre Morris.