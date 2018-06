Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A manhunt is underway for the gunmen who opened fire on two men in West Oak Lane.

The gunfire erupted on the 6600 block of Uber Street just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed right in front of his own home.

His 23-year-old friend is in critical condition.

So far, no word on a motive.