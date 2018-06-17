BREAKING: 22 Injured, Suspect Killed In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting
Filed Under:Father's Day, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you reached deep into your pockets to get the fathers in your life the perfect gifts, you were not alone.

A new study from the National Retail Federation shows people are expected to spend a whopping $15.3 billion dollars on Father’s Day this year.

fathers day Study Expects $15.3 Billion Dollars To Be Spent On Fathers Day

credit: cbs3

Father’s Day Run Raised Money For Sidney Kimmel Center’s Prostate Cancer Program 

That would make it second highest only to last year.

According to the survey, the biggest spenders are people between the ages of 25 and 34.

They’re likely to spend and average of 188 dollars per person!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch