Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Police are seeking the driver of a minivan that fled the scene after colliding with a motorcycle in Philadelphia, killing the operator and critically injuring his passenger.

22 Injured, Suspect Killed In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting

Officials say the minivan was heading west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and was making a left turn when it struck the eastbound motorcycle just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 48-year-old motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 37-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle was listed in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Officials say the minivan driver fled the location, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police: 42-Year-Old Man Shot Four Times In Both Legs In North Philadelphia

Both vehicles were towed by authorities for inspection and evidence.

No arrests were immediately reported.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)