PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Father’s Day event formerly known as the “Gary Papa Run” took place Sunday, despite its previous beneficiary closing its doors.

Eyewitness News was at Paine’s Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This year, the 5k run and walk raised money for the Sindey Kimmel Cancer Center’s Prostate Cancer Program.

For the past 15 years, funds from the event honoring Philadelphia Sportscaster Gary Papa went to the foundation for breast and prostate health, before it closed.

Organizers say about 800 runners participated as members of about 50 teams either honoring or remembering loved ones with prostate cancer.