PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A female astronaut holds the United States record for most cumulative time in space.
Now, she’s retiring.
NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson’s career began in 1986.
She started out as a research associate at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
She’s been a part of three long-term missions at the International Space Station and has spent 665 days in space, a record for United States astronauts.
It’s not the only one she holds.
She also set the record for most spacewalks by a woman among others.