TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been injured and a suspect is dead following a shooting at a 24-hour arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey.

At around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police began receiving reports of shooting at the Roebling Wire Works Building on the 600 block of South Clinton Avenue.

Hundreds were in attendance for an event called Arts All Night when Mercer County Police say a man opened fire inside the building.

The suspect is reportedly a 33-year-old man and officials believe there were others involved.

Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says that multiple individuals opened fire inside the venue.

Multiple weapons were recovered.

Fifteen of the individuals that were injured during the shooting had gunshot wounds.

The 13-year-old victim is said to be in extremely critical condition.

This was the 12th annual year of the festival.

“We’re very shocked. We’re deeply saddened. Our hearts ache and our eyes are blurry but our dedication and resolve to building a better Trenton through community, creativity and inspiration will never fade. Not tonight, not ever,” Arts All Night festival officials said.

deadly festival arts all night shooting 20 Injured, Suspect Killed In Trenton Arts Festival Shooting

Credit: CBS3.

The Arts All Night Festival has since been canceled.

An investigation is ongoing.

