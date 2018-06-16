Watch Live
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Patch.com) — Jersey City will continue its tradition of attracting some of the most recognizable names in the music industry to its free, annual July 4th fireworks event. For 2018, the celebration will include none other than hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg.

“‪Five years ago, I said we would restart Jersey City’s 4th of July fireworks,” Mayor Steven Fulop wrote. “I said then that we would add a free concert and I’d gradually build the event to be one of the best in the country.”

“We’re on our way,” Fulop added.

