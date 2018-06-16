Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 12-year-old injured after a shooting Friday night in South Philadelphia, police say.

Police believe the victims may have been targeted.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night at 12th and Fitzwater Streets.

The twelve-year-old is in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital after being shot in the leg.

The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and later died.

“As far as the shooters go, we saw one black male fleeing from the scene on foot and another male in a dark colored four-door vehicle that fled west on Fitzwater Street and at least 22 cartridge casings on the ground, so a lot of shots were fired,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Frank Palumbo.

Police are still looking for those two suspects and are asking anyone with surveillance video in the area to come forward.

If you know anything, call the tip line at 215-686-TIPS.