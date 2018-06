Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly accident is under investigation in Camden County.

Police: Targeted Double Shooting Leaves 16-Year-Old Dead, 12-Year-Old Injured In South Philly

Waterford Township Police rushed to the scene at Chew Road and Sandy Causeway just before midnight, where they found an overturned truck.

One person died.

Police: 2 Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies Killed In Confrontation With Inmate

No further details are available.