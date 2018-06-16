Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that’s left one person dead and at least one other person wounded.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Friday on the 3800 block of North Percy Street in Hunting Park.

One person was hit in the back and the other person was shot in the leg.

So far, there is no word on a possible motive.

Police are looking for three people last seen heading south on Percy Street.