Filed Under:Local TV, McDonald's

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plastic straws will soon be history at McDonald’s in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Monmouth Beach Approves Ban On Plastic Straws, Bags

The fast-food chain says restaurants there will switch to paper straws, starting in September.

The changeover to paper straws is expected to be complete next year.

Poll: 75 Percent Oppose Smoking On New Jersey Beaches

McDonald’s says most customers supported the move, as support grows for the fight against plastic pollution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch