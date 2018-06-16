Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plastic straws will soon be history at McDonald’s in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The fast-food chain says restaurants there will switch to paper straws, starting in September.

The changeover to paper straws is expected to be complete next year.

McDonald’s says most customers supported the move, as support grows for the fight against plastic pollution.