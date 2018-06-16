Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The State Labor Department reports the unemployment rate dropped to 4.5 percent in May, a new post-recession low.

Unemployment Rate Matches Lowest Point In Half A Century

The national rate is 3.8 percent.

The biggest gains are in construction and trade, transportation and utilities.

Jobs in education and health services shrank the most.



New Jersey State Trooper Accused Of Pulling Over Women To Ask Out On Dates Loses Job

A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force contracted again, this time by 14,000, falling further below its 2012 record high as employment crept up and unemployment dropped.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)