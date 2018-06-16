Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE (CBS) — An investigation has been launched after a video surfaced of an employee punching a horse at Delaware Park on Thursday.

In the video, the horse can be seen being struck in the head multiple times by an assistant starter.

Awareness to the act of animal cruelty was first raised after a Twitter user posted the video and asked, “Anyone know why assistant starter is striking the 7 horse in the head?”

Anyone know why assistant starter is striking the 7 horse in the head? @delawarepark @ScottTVG pic.twitter.com/b1N9ki4rFG — mark bowers (@MarkBowers1) June 14, 2018

Later on Thursday evening, Delaware park released a statement regarding the issue.

“The incident has been referred to the DTRC, which will investigate & hold a special hearing on Saturday morning,” said Delaware Park.

@DelParkRacing in no way condones the mistreatment of animals & has immediately suspended the asst starter involved in an incident before the 5th race today. The incident has been referred to the DTRC, which will investigate & hold a special hearing on Saturday morning. — Delaware Park (@DelParkRacing) June 14, 2018

The worker was immediately suspended.

There is no word yet on the final outcome of that special hearing.