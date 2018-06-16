Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
DELAWARE (CBS) — An investigation has been launched after a video surfaced of an employee punching a horse at Delaware Park on Thursday.
In the video, the horse can be seen being struck in the head multiple times by an assistant starter.
Awareness to the act of animal cruelty was first raised after a Twitter user posted the video and asked, “Anyone know why assistant starter is striking the 7 horse in the head?”
Later on Thursday evening, Delaware park released a statement regarding the issue.
“The incident has been referred to the DTRC, which will investigate & hold a special hearing on Saturday morning,” said Delaware Park.
The worker was immediately suspended.
There is no word yet on the final outcome of that special hearing.