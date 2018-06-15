Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is completely reinventing its Hoagiefest campaign this year as it adds fresh graphics, special effects and new music.

Cherry Hill Teacher, Students Create Surfboard For Surfers With Disabilities

After a 10-year run of Hoagiefest, Wawa is reintroducing its popular campaign with special discounts for hoagies. You can get a Junior hoagie for $3, a Shorti for $4 and a Classic for $5.

“In the summer, hoagies reign supreme at Wawa. Since we crafted our first hoagie decades ago, Wawa hoagies have been enjoyed anywhere and everywhere. That’s what this new look is all about,” said Jim Morey, Chief Brand Officer at Wawa. “Our all-new Hoagiefest campaign celebrates the role hoagies play in summertime fun and the state of mind they represent.”

Poll: 75 Percent Oppose Smoking On New Jersey Beaches

This year’s Hoagiefest campaign runs from June 18 all the way through August 5 in all Mid-Atlantic Wawa stores and Washington D.C.