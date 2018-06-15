Vets Warn Of Dangers For Dogs Playing At The Beach

ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: More Than $7 Million Raised For Pediatric Cancer Research | Stories   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, jellyfish aren’t the only animals you should worry about.

Vets are warning dog owners of the dangers their pup may face when they go to the beach.

Playing in the sand may be great exercise for your furry friend, but if they ingest too much sand during their day at the beach, it could get stuck in their stomachs.

Vets say you can help by using a rubber ball to have a catch with your pup, instead of a tennis ball.

Credit: CBS3

 

