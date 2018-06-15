Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The borough of Media proudly declares itself “Everybody’s Hometown.” CBS3 anchor Ukee Washington talked to people about what Media means to them.

“Why is it so special to you?” Ukee asked Rick Turek.

“It’s advertised at everybody’s hometown, and it is,” Rick said.

Anthony Wright grew up in Media.

“What was that like, man?” Ukee asked. “I’ve been riding down the street. This seems like just a friendly place to be.”

“You know, it was like Mayberry growing up here!” Anthony said .

Andrea Spano, a Media business owner, said, “Being everybody’s hometown, you have a mix of people. You have a mix of ethnicities, a mix of economic levels, but everybody supports and gets along with everybody. Everybody kind of backs each other up.”

Rebecca Damia lives in the Media zip code and loves the area. “It’s very inclusive, so inviting everybody, it makes everybody feel welcome. I couldn’t love it more,” she said.

“When I drove through town, I could just feel a good vibe,” Ukee said to Media resident James Mason.

“It’s just a friendly kind of atmosphere,” James said. “I don’t know what it is, I don’t know what made that happen, but we’ve got it here.”

Media resident George Tate said, “My favorite part of living in Media is the events. It’s a very diverse community, folks in their 90s, infants, and everybody in between, all having a good time.”

Postal carrier David Sands said he loves Media. “I would never change. I’ve been on the same route for 24 years. It’s a small town, but it’s full of life,” David said.