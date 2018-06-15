Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Every year, downtown Media is transformed into a running track. Organizers call it the Media 5 Mile.

If you’ve noticed some extra sneakers on the streets of Media recently, you might have spotted some future 5 Mile-ers, like Andre Kelly: “Just got into some distance training, which is what you need for a five-mile race.”

The route takes the runners twice around the borough, down State Street, past the court house, and through some of the tree-lined residential neighborhoods.

At the Bryn Mawr Running Company, Media 5 Mile mementos hang on the wall. The race is not an easy path, says store manager and running club leader Karen Gibble.

“It is rather hilly in media, surprisingly,” Karen said. “I would say there are four significant hills on the course you have to go up, and because it’s a repeated loop, you do that loop twice.”

Andre said he has heard that if you can make it through the hills, you’ll end up with a “pretty good finish.”

First-timers might get advice from some young veterans like 11-year-old Keira Bolin, who has run the Media 5 Mile twice.

“At first it’s pretty hard. The second one, a little easier,” Keira said.

The evening race start makes it a perfect night out for spectators. “You see people hanging out on the sides and the restaurants and bars and cheering for you,” Karen said.

Liam Galligan, who is running the race for the first time, said he’s looking forward to “people coming together for a beautiful night and just celebrating whatever the summer has for us.”