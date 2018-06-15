Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — This town of cobblestones and charm (and the Delaware County seat) is not even a square mile. But this little borough bustles.

A working trolley still rolls down State Street as it’s done since 1895. Over the years, the cars have changed, but the old Red Arrow line still takes you to the Media Theatre.

Patrick Ward, the Media Theatre executive director, said, “It was built in 1927, so it’s 90 years old, actually 91.”

SummerFest Goes To Bittersweet Kitchen In Media

The Media Theatre is still kicking, with a full calendar of musical theater shows and camps every year.

“People can get out here to see shows and take the trolley back home,” Patrick said.

The former National Guard Armory now has a Trader Joe’s on top and the Pennsylvania Veterans Museum below. WWII combat vet Ed Buffman Sr. helped start the museum, chock-full of artifacts and multimedia presentations about Delaware Valley veterans. His son, Ed Junior, helped design it.

“We ended up with just a terrific collection of weapons and personal artifacts,” Ed said. “It’s not gigantic in stature, but it’s huge in content.”

Stroll around town and keep your eyes peeled for history. The Minshall House, at least 200 years old, is believed to be the oldest house still standing in Media. At the Delaware County Court House, a plaque commemorates a 1984 campaign stop by President Ronald Reagan.

SummerFest Heads To Tyler Arboretum In Media

Media is the hometown of a media star, correspondent Bill Whitaker of 60 Minutes. In 1943, his mother Marie played an important role in Media history, when she was one of two women refused service on State Street for the color of their skin.

Dorothy James saw it happen. In 1944, Marie, Dorothy, and other neighbors helped start the Media Fellowship House to bring people of all cultures together, says executive director Jerry Duffy.

“We are supported tremendously by our community,” Jerry said. “Media is just fantastic.”