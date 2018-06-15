Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A recent study finds that Pennsylvanians have little interest looking for Father’s Day gifts.

A study by Xperience Days collected data based on Google searches of people in each state. Different Google searches include “thoughtful searches,” “searches by wife,” “searches for dad-to-be,” “searches for 1st time father,” and “searches for grandpa.”

The study found that Pennsylvania is only one of three states with below-average interest for Father’s Day gifts, with only 2.8 searches per 1,000 people. The national average is 3.1. New Jersey and Delaware were above the national average at 3.4 and 3.9 searches, respectively.

Delaware also ranked fourth for most searches, while New Jersey came in 10th. Pennsylvania ranked 38th.

In Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, most people searched for “thoughtful gifts” for dad.

