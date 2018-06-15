Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twin Capes, a ferry once part of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry fleet, was sunk on Friday to become part of Delaware’s artificial reef system.

Twin Capes was christened 43 years ago on the Delaware Bay.

The 2,100-ton ferry was one of the original three vessels of the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) 1970s fleet. In the 1990s, the ferry got an upgrade.

Friday’s sinking of Twin Capes was carried out by Norfolk, Virginia-based marine contractor Coleen Marine. The ferry sunk into the Atlantic Ocean at 11:55 a.m. on the Del-Jersey-Land Inshore Artificial Reef.

The sunken ferry will expand and enhance fish habitat and offer extraordinary opportunities for deep-sea diving.

Delaware-Surf-Fishing.com captured Friday’s sinking.