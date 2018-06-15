Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men they say robbed a woman and her children at gunpoint in North Philadelphia.

It happened in the 3400 block of Lee Street, around 8:20 p.m. last Sunday.

Police say the two suspects pointed a handgun at the 27-year-old victim as she was returning home and forced her inside.

One of the suspects kept the victim and her children in the living room at gunpoint, while the second suspect ransacked the home, say police.

The suspects got away with a Smith & Wesson handgun, $600 in cash, and an orange book bag

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on these suspects, call police.