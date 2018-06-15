Watch Live
  • Live News KYW CBS3 -- 8:55 a.m. Cut-In
    08:50 AM - 09:00 AM
ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: More Than $7 Million Raised For Pediatric Cancer Research | Stories   
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured four men in East Germantown.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at East Penn Street and Belfield Avenue.

Man In Critical Condition After Shot 5 Times In Frankford 

All four men are in stable condition.

4 Men Shot In East Germantown

Credit: CBS3

Police found 18 spent shell casings on the street and two parked cars hit by gunfire.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting or whether there was more than one gunman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch