PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured four men in East Germantown.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at East Penn Street and Belfield Avenue.

All four men are in stable condition.

Police found 18 spent shell casings on the street and two parked cars hit by gunfire.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting or whether there was more than one gunman.