The Brewers chased Arrieta in the fourth, keeping him winless in three starts in June.

Suter reached on a fielding error by left fielder Rhy Hoskins and scored on Cain’s double. Yelich hit the first pitch for his ninth home run of the season.

Perez started the sixth by homering off reliever Mark Leiter Jr. Suter sliced an opposite-field base hit for his second RBI in the game.

Philadelphia infielder Jesmuel Valentin pitched the eighth and surrendered Aguilar’s two-run homer and Manny Pina’ run-scoring grounder.

Cesar Hernandez went 3 for 3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Odubel Herrera hit a solo homer in the ninth.

César Hernández records his third hit of the night – an RBI double in the 6th. We're going to need a few more. pic.twitter.com/I58bnGAeyq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 16, 2018

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Pat Neshek (right shoulder strain) threw and ran some sprints in preparation for throwing a bullpen session on Sunday. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (right lat strain) threw Friday and should throw another bullpen on Tuesday.

Brewers: 2B Jonathan Villar missed his second consecutive game with a calf injury. He left Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Cubs after legging out an infield single in the eighth inning.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (3-2, 3.63 ERA) makes his second consecutive start against the Brewers. He beat them 4-3 on June 10, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings and matching his season high with nine strikeouts.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (3-4, 2.71 ERA) makes his 13th start and first against the Phillies this season. He is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank park.