Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are crediting their Facebook followers with aiding in the arrest of a burglary suspect.

Police say on June 12 they posted photos of the suspect’s vehicle who was allegedly involved in a burglary in the unit block of Mitchell Drive on June 6.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Mitchell Hubis was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and selling stolen property.

Hubis is currently being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $14,000 secured bail.

“The New Castle County Police would like to thank the citizens for following us on social media and helping us bring this and other incidents to successful conclusions,” police added.