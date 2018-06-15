Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are some undisputable facts that emerged from three days of Eagles’ minicamp this past week.

For one, Carson Wentz and Nick Foles looked good, for the most part. Wentz seems to be trusting his surgically repaired left knee more and Foles, though not exactly sharp, was decent. As for third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld, he appeared sharper and better than both of them—but this is early-June—everyone looks good in June.

Dallas Goedert, the Eagles’ first pick in the 2018, looked very good, and showed how his athleticism will fit in the Eagles’ offense. He caught everything that he could get his hands on and will be a headache to opposing defenses, when it comes to matching up with him and Zach Ertz when the Eagles use two tight ends (a blocking tight end is still needed here).

Overall, it’s a team that appears in better shape physically, dialed into a program mentally that Doug Pederson implemented two years ago, and certainly good enough to repeat as Super Bowl champions this coming season.

The looming question is how the rest of the NFC East has improved, and what the Los Angeles Rams will do, considering they threw everything into a “Dream Team” sort of arrangements by signing DT Ndamukong Suh; trading for WR Brandin Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round draft pick from the New England Patriots, in exchange for a 2018 first-round draft pick and a 2018 sixth-round draft pick and trading for CBs Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.

Maintaining all of that talent after this season will be difficult. But right now, the Los Angeles Rams appear to be the team to beat in the NFC, while the Eagles are a very close second.

Rams’ coach Sean McVay may still be a question. The Rams did lose to Atlanta at home in the playoffs last season and McVay appeared to be outcoached in that game. Two lost fumbles and going 1-for-4 in the red zone didn’t exactly help the Rams, either.

The Eagles travel out there again this season in mid-December on a nationally televised Sunday night game.

Though, a lot could happen from now until then.

It’s June—everyone tends to look good.