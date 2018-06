Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot in Frankford.

It happened on the 4800 block of Griscom Street, just before 1 a.m.

Police arrived and found the victim struggling with the suspected shooter. The victim tossed a gun into the street, and the suspect took off.

Officers rushed the victim to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No word on a motive or an arrest.