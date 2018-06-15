Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday morning, President Trump announced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is making good on a promise to return the remains of American soldiers who died in the Korean War.

Trump says some remains are on the way back to the United States and a local Korean War veteran is anxiously awaiting those remains.

Surrounded by symbols of patriotism and bravery, retired Army Sgt. Karl Sharples sat in his chair and read the names of his friends who were killed during the war in North Korea. Their remains were never returned home.

“It really gets to me. These guys never came home. I did and I feel bad,” Sharples told Eyewitness News.

There are 20 names on this list. All died and all were in Sharples company.

“I’m hoping when they go up to Unsan which is in North Korea that they do come back with more remains,” Sharples said.

Sharples was one of the veterans behind the effort to create the Korean War Memorial in Society Hill. He’s hopeful the new relationship between the United States in North Korea puts an end to a war that never formally ended.

“They say it was a forgotten war but I don’t forget it. I’ll never forget it,” he said.