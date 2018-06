Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – No injuries were reported after a home goes up in flames in Avalon on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:22 p.m. in the unit block of Flamingo Drive in Avalon.

Fire officials tell CBS3 that the fire was placed under control around 4:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.