HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A car that was parked in front of a fire hydrant had its windows broken by firefighters in Hamilton Township as they needed to run a hose through to battle a blaze on Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the house fire on the 600 block of Norway Avenue overnight Thursday. When they arrived, they found a car parked in front of a fire hydrant they needed to use.

“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters posted to Facebook.

“Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant.”

The fire was placed under control.

No injuries were reported.