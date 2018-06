Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A burning wire caused a portion of I-95 and Street Road in Bucks County to be shut down for a period of time on Friday afternoon.

Street Road between 13th and State Road and I-95 northbound and southbound at Woodhaven and Route 513 were closed for about an hour.

Crews were assessing the wire since it was in danger of falling.

No injuries have been reported.