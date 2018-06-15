Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is vowing to feature live performances every day for an entire year.

On Friday, the casino announced their “365 Live” initiative saying they plan on becoming the driving force behind live entertainment in Atlantic City.

“I am incredibly proud of not only the amount of entertainment we are providing, but the quality, as well,” said Adam Zengel, Vibe Manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “We worked very hard at crafting an experience unlike any other. Being able to come in from the boardwalk and see the level of artists we have playing without purchasing a ticket, shows our commitment to live entertainment.”

Hard Rock says “365 Live” will feature performers from “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “America’s Got Talent,” Grammy award winners, comedians and even national touring acts – with more than 70 percent of performers flown in from around the country.

Sunday Jazz Brunch and Monday Night Blues at the Hard Rock Cafe will kick off each week with 365 Live.

Each Sunday, music lovers can ease into the morning with the sounds of smooth jazz.

All 365 Live shows are free and open to the public.

The casino officially opens on June 28.