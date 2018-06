Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are recovering after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Thursday night.

Police say two men were shot on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street, just before 11 p.m.

Both victims are in stable condition.

Officers towed a car away from the scene that appeared to have a bullet hole in it.

Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting.