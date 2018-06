Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Burlington County on Friday.

Officials say two vehicles collided at the circle of Route 70 and Route 72 in Woodland Township, around 11:30 a.m.

There is no word on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

The area is closed while authorities investigate.