SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Two men have been identified after they were killed in a small plane crash in Burlington County, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The victims were pilot Robert Winner, 69, of Marlton, and co-pilot Timothy Scannevin, 71, of Southampton.

The crash happened near the 1100 block of Smithville Jacksonville Road in Springfield, around 9 a.m.

Investigators say the small Beechcraft Baron aircraft crashed just after taking off from South Jersey Regional Airport.

Witnesses describe hearing the moments before the twin-engine, six-seat plane went down.

“I heard something like a plane coming in fast like it was crashing,” said James DiCioccio. “It looked like it was trying to make an emergency landing from what I’ve seen. It was low—the trees low, and it skimmed across the road and landed on the other side.”

A small plane crashed into a wooded area in Springfield NJ 2 men on board were killed. NJ State police updating the media. We’ll have the latest on the investigation on #CBS3 #EyewitnessNews pic.twitter.com/IFr9qdze4k — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) June 13, 2018

Witness photos show the widespread debris field as the plane appeared to slice through trees, carve a path through a field, before crashing on the other side of Jacksonville Road.

Police say there was a combination of 911 calls from eyewitnesses and reports from the airport that the plane disappeared from the radar.

NTSB investigating this morning's crash of a Beech BE 58 in Springfield Township, NJ. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 13, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation to determine what caused the crash.