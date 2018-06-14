ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND TELETHON: Donate Now | CALL 1-844-977-CBS3  | Stories | #cbs3standforhope  
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Two men have been identified after they were killed in a small plane crash in Burlington County, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The victims were pilot Robert Winner, 69, of Marlton, and co-pilot Timothy Scannevin, 71, of Southampton.

The crash happened near the 1100 block of Smithville Jacksonville Road in Springfield, around 9 a.m.

Investigators say the small Beechcraft Baron aircraft crashed just after taking off from South Jersey Regional Airport.

 

Credit: CBS3

Witnesses describe hearing the moments before the twin-engine, six-seat plane went down.

“I heard something like a plane coming in fast like it was crashing,” said James DiCioccio. “It looked like it was trying to make an emergency landing from what I’ve seen. It was low—the trees low, and it skimmed across the road and landed on the other side.”

 

 

Witness photos show the widespread debris field as the plane appeared to slice through trees, carve a path through a field, before crashing on the other side of Jacksonville Road.

Credit: Photos provided to CBS3

Police say there was a combination of 911 calls from eyewitnesses and reports from the airport that the plane disappeared from the radar.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation to determine what caused the crash.

