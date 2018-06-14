Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy will place the first bet as New Jersey ushers in a new era of legalized sports betting on Thursday.

The governor will be at Monmouth Park Racetrack at 10:30 a.m. to place the first bet in the Garden State.

The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City plans to start taking sports bets a half hour later at 11 a.m.

The Democratic governor signed the sports betting bill into law Monday.

The state won a U.S. Supreme Court case last month clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they choose.

Most of the other Atlantic City casinos have not announced their sports betting plans yet.