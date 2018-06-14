Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Bill Cosby has fired his high-powered legal team nearly two months after being found guilty of sexual assault.

The actor is replacing a half-dozen attorneys, including Thomas Mesereau, with Philadelphia attorney Joseph Green, Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt told CBS3.

Wyatt also refuted reports that Camille Cosby is considering a divorce, calling the suggestion “false.”

Cosby was convicted in April on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Former Temple University employee Andrea Constand said Cosby drugged and molested her inside his home in 2004.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. The comedian, who turns 81 in July, is likely to face a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual. His lawyers attacked Constand at the April retrial as a “con artist” who framed Cosby in order to extort a huge civil settlement from him. Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors initially declined to file charges, settling with him for nearly $3.4 million over a decade ago.

