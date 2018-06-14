Watch Live
JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Cyborg Cyber Spin is now open at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

The first-of-its-kind ride is inspired by the DC Comics superhero, Cyborg, making it the first ride in the world of that theme.

It is an anti-gravity attraction that features a triple box design that allows the gondola to turns riders on three separate axes.

Simultaneously, it is able to rotate thrill seekers forward, backward, and sideways.

Great Adventure’s latest ride will seat 24 people with over-the-shoulder harnesses.

The daring ride is seven stories above the ground.

 

