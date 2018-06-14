Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Cyborg Cyber Spin is now open at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

Six Flags Releases Video Of New Ride ‘Cyborg Cyber Spin’

The first-of-its-kind ride is inspired by the DC Comics superhero, Cyborg, making it the first ride in the world of that theme.

It's here! #CYBORG Cyber Spin now open! Take a spin on this all-new, anti-gravity thrill ride to experience the perfect hybrid of advanced technology and human fear. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/UXBsMtjgKS — Great Adventure (@SFGrAdventure) June 13, 2018

It is an anti-gravity attraction that features a triple box design that allows the gondola to turns riders on three separate axes.

Simultaneously, it is able to rotate thrill seekers forward, backward, and sideways.

No Injuries After Riders Stuck On Six Flags Great Adventure Ride

Great Adventure’s latest ride will seat 24 people with over-the-shoulder harnesses.

The daring ride is seven stories above the ground.