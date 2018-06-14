Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a Philadelphia police officer was injured in a hit-and-run accident on Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of 34th Street and Wharton Avenue in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the officer complained about having back pain but the injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

There is no word yet on the description of the driver or the vehicle.