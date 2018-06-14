Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet.

Police say the man stole the woman’s wallet out of her purse while she was shopping at Trader Joe’s at 300 S. Route 73 in Marlton on May 29.

The suspect then went directly to the Target store in Evesham Township and used the victim’s credit cards to purchase an iPad for $850 and $600 in Target gift cards, according to police.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.