EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a woman’s wallet.

Police say the man stole the woman’s wallet out of her purse while she was shopping at Trader Joe’s at 300 S. Route 73 in Marlton on May 29.

1 png 2018 06 14 19 28 03 Police: Man Steals Womans Wallet, Purchases $600 In Target Gift Cards, iPad

Credit: Evesham Township Police

The suspect then went directly to the Target store in Evesham Township and used the victim’s credit cards to purchase an iPad for $850 and $600 in Target gift cards, according to police.

If anyone knows the identity of this suspect, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116.

