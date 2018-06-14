Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A suspected “porch pirate” has been arrested following the theft of multiple packages in the Elkins park section of Abington Township.

Police say 31-year-old Jose Velez is suspected of committing a string of package thefts from several homes in the area.

On June 8, a resident reported an Amazon package that was stolen from their front porch. A security camera captured footage of the suspect stealing the package.

After stealing the package, police say the suspect fled in a Honda CRV with a loud muffler.

Three days later, on June 11, he struck again and stole more packages from other homes in the area.

A subsequent investigation and tips from the public led Philadelphia police to arrest Velez outside of his home on Wednesday.

Velez has been released on unsecured bail.

A hearing is scheduled for June 27.