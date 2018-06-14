Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities say a gas station explosion in Bensalem that left one man dead and another person critically injured has been ruled accidental.

Bensalem Fire Rescue, along with the ATF, said Thursday that an electric shop vacuum was being used in the underground vault to remove water when gasoline vapors ignited on Tuesday at the Liberty gas station on Bristol Pike.

Tiny Jellyfish With Painful Sting Found In Metedeconk River In Ocean County

Investigators say Joe Vigilante, who was the co-owner of the gas station, and another worker, 63-year-old Frank Tomasiello, were cleaning a vault when an explosion occurred.

Tomasiello managed to escape alive, but suffered burns on more than 45 percent of his body. He remains in critical but stable condition.

Vigilante, who was in his mid-60s, died in the blast after he was trapped for more than 27 hours underground.