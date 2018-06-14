Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a nice sunny start to the week and a threat for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday we look ahead to a very beautiful Father’s Day weekend. Today looks close to perfect with low humidity and temperatures in the mid 80’s. This is just the start of our sunny stretch.

This could be our first dry weekend in 8 weeks. The past 7 weekends have featured rain on one or both of the days. This weekend is looking to end that stretch of damp and dreary weather. Friday will feature abundant sunshine and low humidity once again for the start to your Father’s Day weekend with temperatures around 80.

We will keep the humidity low and the temperatures rising to feel more like summer as we head into Saturday. No rain is in the forecast on Saturday just more sun and lots of it. It will be a very comfortable day with temperatures approaching 85 in some parts of the region. Looking at Father’s Day there is a slight chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm but no widespread rain is in the forecast. Sunday is looking very good with temperatures approaching 90 for dads’ special day. This is shaping up to be great weekend if we can dodge a shower on Sunday. Then as we head into next week we see more chances for a thunderstorm and the humidity will return.

This Damp and dreary pattern that we have been in, featuring more rain and clouds than sun, is finally flip-flopping just in time for Father’s Day weekend. Get out and enjoy this awesome weather with Dad. As always make sure you check back with the Eyewitness Weather Team to see when rain will come back into the forecast.