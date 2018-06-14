Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drinking ain’t easy if it involves leaving your humble abode, according to a recent study.
New research from Mintel finds that 55 percent of people who drink in the United States prefer to drink at home.
The research also reveals that 28 percent of younger Millennials (ages 24-31) drink at home because it is too much effort to go out.
In contrast, 15 percent of Baby Boomers (aged 54-72) believe it takes too much effort to go out and drink, according to the study.
In addition, 74 percent of consumers view drinking at home is more relaxing, 69 percent consider it cheaper and 35 percent see it as personal.
The study also finds that nearly 38 percent of in-home drinkers do so in order to better control their alcohol intake.