RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — After 47 years of serving Radnor Middle School, Michael “Mickey” Fitzgerald, is finally retiring.

Hundreds of students and staff cheered farewell to Fitzgerald on Wednesday.

Credit: CBS3.

Credit: CBS3.

He started his job in the school’s kitchen immediately after graduating Radnor High School in 1971.

Fitzgerald says he plans to take it easy after retirement, but will miss the good times he had at the school.

“It was wonderful working for Radnor,” said Fitzgerald. “It felt very good to do that.”

Fitzgerald is set to officially retired on June 26.

