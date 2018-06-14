Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Father’s day is this Sunday, and people are expected to be spending a lot of money on it this year.

Father’s Day Spending this year is likely in record territory, according to experts. Experts say spending on Father’s Day this year could reach $15.3 billion.

The report by the National Retail Federation says a total of 77 percent of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day and spend an average of $133 per person. The biggest spenders are between the ages of 25 and 34, and they’ll spend about $188 per person.

They say clothing, gift cards and electronics are at the top of the gift list.