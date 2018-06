Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHADDS FORD, Pa. (CBS) — A person has gone missing in Brandywine Creek in Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the creek at Baltimore Pike and Station Way in Chadds Ford around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a person in the water.

It is not known what led to the person being in the creek at the time.

Crews are continuing to search for the missing person.